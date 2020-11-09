The Defense Army and militia forces stand firm on Native Land – Artsakh President

Hostilities continue all along the front lines of the Republic, Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan said in a Facebook post.

“The Defense Army and the militia forces stand firm on Native Soil, and will fight the enemy till the end,” he said.

“Our consolidated struggle can change the situation, we can throw the enemy out of our Artsakh, because the outcome of the war is determined by the strong will of the people,” the President said.

“The Armenian people can still show that will and determination. All of us must stand firm in our positions, and a positive result will be guaranteed,” Arayik Harutyunyan concluded.