Shushi has been and will remain Armenian, Artsakh’s Foreign Minister says

“Battles are currently taking place in the direction of the city of Shushi in the Artsakh Republic,” the Foreign Minister said in a Facebook post.

“Shush has been and will remain Armenian. It is time to make a breakthrough,” he added.