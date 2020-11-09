Municipal council of Alkiza in Basque Country adopts resolution in support of Artsakh

The municipal council of Alkiza in the Basque province of Gipuzkoa has adopted a resolution in support of Artsakh, Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry reports.

The resolution specifically states:

In the morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani army attacked Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh). During this attack, along with military facilities, civilian infrastructure (apartments, schools, hospitals, etc.) was also shelled and bombed, especially in the capital Stepanakert.

Since then, after numerous civilian casualties and severe property damage, both sides have agreed to a ceasefire, but it is not fully respected.

Taking into account the above, Alkisa city council.

Expresses its solidarity with the people of Artsakh, expresses its condolences to the families of all the victims.

Calls on the international community, especially the members of the OSCE Minsk Group, to take steps to strengthen the ceasefire.

Reaffirms that the only viable and lasting solution to the complex historical issue of Artsakh must be based on honest dialogue, constructive negotiations, and the will of the majority of the citizens of the Artsakh Republic.