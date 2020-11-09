Ilham Aliyev making a desperate attempt to deny the truth – Armenian MFA Spox

Ilham Aliyev is making a desperate attempt to deny the truth, Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan said in a statement.

The comments come after Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev’s interview with BBC, where Aliyev denied targeting the civilian population and committing war crimes documented by journalists and human rights organizations.

“In this interview Ilham Aliyev confirms the absence of any justification of deliberate targeting of the civilian population and civilian infrastructure of Stepanakert and other peaceful settlements in Artsakh, which have been documented by many eminent international media outlets and human rights watchdogs,” Anna Naghdalyan said.

According to her, realizing that sooner or later he will bear the responsibility for the war crimes he has committed, Ilham Aliyev made a desperate attempt to deny the truth, by labelling it “fake news.”

“This statement by Ilham Aliyev full of hatred, voiced out amid the continuous targeting of the civilian infrastructure of Artsakh by the Azerbaijani armed forces under his command, once again proves that under no circumstances the people of Artsakh can be put within Azerbaijan’s jurisdiction,” the Spokesperson said.