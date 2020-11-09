Enemy attacks in Martuni, Martakert and other directions thwarted – Armenia MoD

Apart from Shushi, battles are taking place in other directions, says Artsrun Hovhannisyan, official representative of Armenia’s Ministry of Defense.

According to him, attempts by the enemy to attack were defeated in the direction of Martuni, in the direction of Martakert, on Taghavard and other places.

He said the battles of all sections are extremely important.

Hovhannisyan said earlier today that an Azerbaijani subversive group spotted in the direction of Karin Tak was liquidated by rocket and artillery strikes.

He said the battles in the vicinity of Shushi continue.