Azerbaijani subversive group liquidated near Karin Tak

An Azerbaijani subversive group spotted in the direction of Karin Tak has been liquidated by rocket and artillery strikes, official representative of Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan informs.

“The enemy has suffered great losses,” he said, adding that footage from the scene will come shortly.

Hovhannisyan said earlier today that the battles in the vicinity of Shushi continue.

“The Defense Army units are successfully carrying out their mission, depriving the enemy of initiative,” he added.