Azerbaijani attack in the direction of Karmir Shuka prevented, 3 UAVs destroyed

The enemy’s attack in the direction of the Karmir Shuka at 14:20 was thwarted, Spokesperson for Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

Fighting continues in the southeastern direction, she said.

Three Azerbaijani UAVs were destroyed between 12:10 and 14:50.