Artsakh publishes names of 44 servicemen killed repelling Azerbaijani aggression

The Artsakh Defense Army has published the names of 44 servicemen killed repelling the Azerbaijani aggression.

Grigoryan Karen Arben, born in 2001

Sahakyan Armen Arman, born in 2000

Reserve Dadamyan Armen Valer, born in 1980

Reserve Tsatryan Albert Arthur, born in 1991

Reserve Gagreyan Styopa, born in 1996

Volunteer Avetisyan Martun Papishi, born in 1960

Grigoryan Arthur Volodya, born in 1977

Hovhannisyan Vardan Gevorgyan, born in 2001

Hovhannisyan Garnik Karen, born in 2001

Galstyan Tigran Garnik, born in 2000

Sukiasyan Styopa Sardar, born in 2001

Kirakosyan Hayk Artsvik, born in 1986

Volunteer Barseghyan Robert Varazdat, born in 1998

Yeganyan Garnik Felix, born in 2001

Zakaryan Garnik Sisak, born in 1976

Galstyan Vagharshak Seryozha, born in 1989

Manukyan Ararat Gagik, born in 1983

Vardanyan Artak Husik, born in 1986

Volunteer Khachatryan Kim Simon, born in 1995

Arshakyan Ruben Samvel, born in 1983

Karapetyan Hmayak Grisha, born in 1979

Chobanyan Harutyun Sargis, born in 1993

Volunteer Grigoryan David Kamo, born in 1996

Galstyan Arthur Suren, born in 1964

Asatryan Karen Gevorg, born in 1980

Reserve Adamyan Gennady Adamyan, born in 1956

Hakobyan Karapet Nshani, born in 1997

Poghosyan Arthur Sisak, born in 1997

Babajanyan Gorg Davtid, born in 2001

Minasyan Armen Smbat, born in 2001

Meliksetyan Karen Armen, born in 2001

Karapetyan Hrahat Paylak, born in 1983

Babayan Ashot Manaser, born in 1983

Reserve Gabrielyan Gagik Avetis, born in 1952

Petikyan Karen Vardan, born in 1998

Tigranyan Arakel Tigran, born in 2002

Sukiasyan Hayk Artush, born in 1996

Soghomonyan Artak Soghomon, born in 1990

Sukiasyan Harutyun Armen, born in 1997

Margaryan Seryozha Hmayak, born in 1991

Shahinyan Hakob Artak, born in 1987

Reserve Harutyunyan Grigor Levon, born in 1984

Pandunts Sos Mushegh, born in 2001

Reserve Harutyunyan Hovhannes Jirayr, born in 1991