Artsakh forces secure more favorable positions after heavy battles in Shushi-Karin Tak section

The Defense Army units fought defensive battles in the southeastern, south-southern and southwestern directions of the front line during the night.

Intensive battles were fought in the Shushi-Karin Tak area against enemy groups, as a result of which the latter, losing a large number of forces, retreated. The Armenian troops have secured more favorable defense lines in the section.

During the mentioned period, one enemy tank , four units of vehicles and ight unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in different directions of the front line.

As a result of the operations in the southwestern sections, the army units captured one enemy tank and artillery.

Throughout the hostilities, the enemy continued to deliver air and missile strikes on the peaceful settlements of the Artsakh Republic. In the morning, the attempts of the enemy forces to attack in all the main directions of the front line resumed.



The operative-tactical situation is under the control of the Defense Army units.