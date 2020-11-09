PoliticsTopVideo

Artsakh forces destroy enemy unit on the outskirts of Karin Tak (video)

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 9, 2020, 17:15
Less than a minute

Zinuzh Media has released footage showing the destruction of an enemy unit in the outskirts of Karin Tak.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 9, 2020, 17:15
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button