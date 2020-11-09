Armenian Ombudsman briefs Baroness Caroline Cox on war crimes committed by Azerbaijan

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan received a delegation led by Baroness Caroline Cox, comprising Deputy Director of her charity organization HART and two journalists.

The Ombudsman briefed the guests on the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces against the civilians of Armenia and Artsakh, which are based on the fact-finding work of the Human Rights Defenders of Armenia and Artsakh.

Arman Tatoyan presented the details of killings and injuring civilians in Gegharkunik and Syunik regions of Armenia, as well as the material damage caused to the villages.

“Azerbaijani armed attacks are accompanied by widespread hate speech against ethnic Armenians on the Internet. Hatred in Azerbaijan is so systematic that it has appeared in a closed chain, starting with the authorities and ending with cultural figures, each time receiving public praise. These days, everything is being done to inflame hatred,” the Human Rights Defender said, adding that the Azerbaijani side aims to purge ethnic Armenians in Artsakh with terrorist methods, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Baroness Caroline Cox thanked for the detailed presentation of the situation in Artsakh, expressed a wish to visit, if possible, to assess the situation on the ground. The Human Rights Defender expressed readiness to personally accompany the delegation in case of permission.