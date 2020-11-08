Video of “capturing” the Shushi Fortress is fake

Photos and videos spread in the Azerbaijani media today were presented as evidence of “capturing of Shushi.”

The Armenian Information Checking Center reports that the fortress seen in the videos and the photos has nothing to do with the medieval fortress of Shushi.

In the video, a group of men fasten the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey at the head of the fortress.

However, the men seen in the video are neither in military clothes, nor armed, they are in civilian clothes.

There is no destruction in the city that rises from a height in the next few seconds. The question arises, where did those hot battles take place?

Finally, just by comparing the fortresses seen in Shushi and in the video, we will see that they are different.