Two more Azerbaijani drones hit, tensions remain high

The air defense units of the Artsakh Defense Army hit two enemy UAVs northwestern of Stepanakert at around 19:30, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

Tensions remain high on the front line, she said, adding that exchange of artillery and mortar fire continues.

An enemy column was spotted in the southeastern direction. The Artsakh forces opened precise fire, liquidating a large number of manpower and destroying equipment.

The military units of the Defense Army are confidently fulfilling their combat tasks, the enemy’s combat potential continues to wear out.