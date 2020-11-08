“Second Armenian genocide”: Canadian Senator calls for recognition of Artsakh

Canadian senator Leo Housakos is calling for the government to condemn Turkey and Azerbaijan as Armenians face ethnic cleansing in Artsakh.

On Thursday, Conservative Senator Leo Housakos introduced a motion calling for the government to recognize Artsakh and condemn Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression in the conflict.

“As we observe Veterans Week. leading up to Remembrance Day, we are reminded of all the times Canada and Canadians have taken a side against the type of unprovoked and unwarranted aggression we are seeing in [Artsakh],” Housakos told True North.

“Unfortunately, the first Armenian genocide wasn’t recognized soon enough. Had world leaders intervened sooner, it might have been avoided. We always say, ‘Never again,’ and yet here we are, again.”

Housakos says that recent actions taken against Armenians in Artsakh may result in a “Second Armenian Genocide” and Canada needs to recognize what’s happening immediately.

Canada has suspended trading of military technology with Turkey over concerns that it is being used in the conflict.

Housakos says that along with condemnation, Canada needs to recognize Artsakh’s independence and deny Turkey Canadian military technology in the future.

“The Trudeau government should call it out for what it is, in plain language. They should fully recognize Artsakh’s independence and its inalienable right to self determination,” he said.

“And if we don’t want any more blood on our Canadian hands, Justin Trudeau must stop kowtowing to [Turkish] President Erdogan, and ensure that he won’t grant any further requests for exemptions to our ban of Canadian military exports that are being used to kill innocent Armenians.”