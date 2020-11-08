Putin, Erdogan discuss Nagorno Karabakh

During a telephone conversation with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan Russian President President Vladimir Putin informed about his telephone contacts with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia aimed at finding options for a settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to the Kremlin press service, the sides “confirmed their mutual readiness to achieve a peaceful solution to the conflict.”

“The situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was thoroughly discussed. The President of Russia informed his Turkish colleague about a series of telephone contacts with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia. These contacts were aimed at finding options for an early cessation of hostilities and reaching a political and diplomatic settlement. Mutual readiness to cooperate with a view of achieving a peaceful solution to the conflict,” the Kremlin said.