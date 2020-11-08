Mkhitaryan scores hat-trick in Roma’s 3-1 win against Genoa

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was the undisputed Man of the Match at Marassi, as his hat-trick gave Roma the 3-1 win away to Genoa, Football-Italia reports.

The deadlock in the match was broken on the stroke of half-time, as Jordan Veretout’s corner found Mkhitaryan for a precise header from six yards.

Bruno Peres stung Mattia Perin’s gloves on a Mkhitaryan assist, but moments later Genoa got their equaliser. Gianluca Scamacca threaded through for Marko Pjaca to out-sprint Roger Ibanez and beat on-rushing Pau Lopez.

Genoa’s tails were suddenly up and Scamacca flashed a dangerous finish across the face of goal, skimming the far post.

Bruno Peres fired too close to Perin when sent through by Jordan Veretout, but the Brazilian did better with assists, his cross turned in by a Mkhitaryan cushioned volley off the inside of the boot from nine yards. The Armenian had started his run from deep as a False 9 to surprise Genoa defenders.

Bryan Cristante incredibly failed to get Roma’s third, as he was sent clear by Lorenzo Pellegrini and Perin had come rushing out, but his lob was somehow off target.

Mattia Destro came off the bench against his old club and tested Pau Lopez at the back post, but there was only one Man of the Match at Marassi.

Mkhitaryan completed his first ever Serie A hat-trick with a spectacular volley on Pedro Rodriguez’s cross from the right.

Destro did get the ball in the net, but it was ruled offside.