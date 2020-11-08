Heavy fighting reported near Shushi overnight, multiple Azerbaijani attacks repelled

Battles of varying intensity continued in all directions of the front line during the night, the Defense Army reports.

More persistent operations were carried out to the south-eastern vicinity of the city of Shushi.

The Defense Army inflicted targeted blows on the attackers, repelling multiple attempts to advance.

During the battles in different directions, a large number of attacking troops as well as 4 tanks, 20 armored vehicles, 11 of other vehicles and 2 UAVs were destroyed.

Throughout the fighting, the assailants targeted both the capital Stepanakert and Shushi with missiles. Civilian infrastructure was damaged.

At dawn, groupings of enemy equipment and personnel were observed in the southeastern and northeastern parts of the front line.

The Artsakh Defense Army is in full control of the tactical situation, suppressing enemy fire.