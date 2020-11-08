Home | All news | Politics | Fighting continues in and around Shushi PoliticsTop Fighting continues in and around Shushi Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 8, 2020, 18:59 Less than a minute Fighting is taking place in and around Shushi, official representative of Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhaniisyan says. “Wait for official information, refrain from assessments,” Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 8, 2020, 18:59 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print