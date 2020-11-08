PoliticsTop

Fighting continues in and around Shushi

Siranush Ghazanchyan November 8, 2020, 18:59
Less than a minute

Fighting is taking place in and around Shushi, official representative of Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhaniisyan says.

“Wait for official information, refrain from assessments,” Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.

