Azerbaijani forces retreating in Martuni direction – War Gonzo

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 8, 2020, 14:56
Less than a minute

Azerbaijani Armed Forces are retreating in the Martuni direction, War Gonzo informs.

Sources of the War Gonzo project on the southeastern front also report that the Artsakh Defense Army managed to shoot down An Azerbaijani aircraft near Martuni.

