Artsakh forces shoot another Bayraktar drone (photos)

At around 13:40, the air defense units of the Defense Army shot down another Turkish Bayraktar drone in the southeastern direction, Spokesperson for Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.
Related Articles
Armenians in Colorado hold vigil for the fallen and prayer for peace in Artsakh
November 8, 2020, 13:57
Battles in Shushi continue – Armenia MoD
November 8, 2020, 13:33
Stepanakert: The aftermath of Azerbaijani shelling
November 8, 2020, 12:40
Artsakh forces down two Azerbaijani UAVs
November 8, 2020, 11:52
Minnesota faith leaders pray for peace for Armenian people
November 8, 2020, 11:42
Heavy fighting reported near Shushi overnight, multiple Azerbaijani attacks repelled
November 8, 2020, 10:25
Check AlsoClose
-
“Second Armenian genocide”: Canadian Senator calls for recognition of ArtsakhNovember 8, 2020, 00:53