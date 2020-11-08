PoliticsTop

Artsakh forces shoot another Bayraktar drone (photos)

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 8, 2020, 14:39
At around 13:40, the air defense units of the Defense Army shot down another Turkish Bayraktar drone in the southeastern direction, Spokesperson for Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

