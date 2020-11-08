PoliticsTop

Artsakh forces down two Azerbaijani UAVs

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 8, 2020, 11:52
Today, at 9:30 am, the Air Defense Units of the Artsakh Defense Army downed two Azerbaijani UAVs on the east, Spokesperson for Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

