Artsakh forces down two Azerbaijani UAVs

Today, at 9:30 am, the Air Defense Units of the Artsakh Defense Army downed two Azerbaijani UAVs on the east, Spokesperson for Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.
Related Articles
Minnesota faith leaders pray for peace for Armenian people
November 8, 2020, 11:42
Heavy fighting reported near Shushi overnight, multiple Azerbaijani attacks repelled
November 8, 2020, 10:25
“Second Armenian genocide”: Canadian Senator calls for recognition of Artsakh
November 8, 2020, 00:53
Putin, Erdogan discuss Nagorno Karabakh
November 8, 2020, 00:16
It’s time to open a U.S. Consulate in Stepanakert: Michael Rubin
November 7, 2020, 23:55
World War III is on its way in the form of hybrid warfare – Armenian PM
November 7, 2020, 23:40
Check AlsoClose
-
Battles continue in the immediate vicinity of ShushiNovember 7, 2020, 22:44