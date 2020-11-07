Update on Azerbaijani losses: 105 troops killed in the past day

The Azerbaijani side has lost 5 UAVs, 13 armored vehicles in the past 24 hours, 105 of its troops have been killed.

Azerbaijan has suffered 7,510 losses in manpower since the start of the hostilities on September 27, the Armenian Unified Infocenter informs.

According to the latest update, 262 Azerbaijani drones have been shot down; 16 helicopters and 24 planes have been destroyed.

A total of 749 units of armored vehicles and 6 TOS systems have also been struck by the Artsakh forces.

The Armenian Unified Infocenter provides updates on the Azerbaijani losses on daily basis.