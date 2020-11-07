Two Azerbaijani vehicles transporting personnel and four UAVs destroyed – Artsakh’s Defense Army

The military actions continued in all main directions of the frontline throughout the night, Artsakh’s Defense Army said.

More intensive and fierce fighting took place in Shushi-Karin Tak section. Army units successfully repelled multiple attempts by enemy forces, destroying large numbers of manpower

During the mentioned period, the artillery subdivisions of the Defense Army stood out with particular efficiency. The operative-tactical situation in all directions of the front line remains unchanged.

The enemy forces continue to target the peaceful settlements of the republic with rocket-propelled grenades.

Two units of vehicles transporting personnel of the enemy forces and four UAVs were destroyed in the southeastern and southern directions.

Attempts by Azerbaijani forces to attack in the main directions continue. The units of the Defense Army take necessary measures to stop them, to detect enemy groups and to strike them.