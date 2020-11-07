Putin, Macron discuss situation in Karabakh, agree to fight terrorisms in all its forms

During a phone conversation today Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed strong determination to fight terrorism.

“In light of the recent terrorist attacks in France, the parties expressed determination to to fight terrorism in all its forms,” the Kremlin said after a phone talk initiated by the French side.

Referring to the current situation in Nagorno Karabakh, the parties expressed serious concern over the ongoing hostilities in the conflict zone and the active involvement of extremists from Syria and Libya in the conflict.

Vladimir Putin briefed Emmanuel Macron on the steps Russia is taking to reach cessation of hostilities as soon as possible and resumption of negotiations designed to ensure a political and diplomatic solution.

The interlocutors stressed the determination to continue the mediating efforts of Russia and France, including within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.