Joe Biden wins the US presidency

Joe Biden is projected to become the next president of the US after winning the key battleground of Pennsylvania, propelling him over the 270 electoral college vote threshold required to clinch the White House.

The result makes Mr Trump the first one-term president since the 1990s.

The election has seen the highest turnout since 1900. Mr Biden has won more than 73 million votes so far, the most ever for a US presidential candidate. Mr Trump has drawn almost 70 million, the second-highest tally in history.