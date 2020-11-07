France to provide emergency medical assistance to Armenia

In response to the humanitarian needs expressed by the Armenian authorities in the context of the armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, France is providing emergency medical assistance to the health system of the Republic of Armenia, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte said in a Facebook post.

“A mission of surgeons specialized in the fields of orthopedics and reconstruction arrives in Yerevan today, accompanied by several deliveries of medical equipment and drugs,” the Ambassador said.

“This aid illustrates France’s solidarity with the victims of the conflict,” he added.

This aid comes in addition to the assistance provided by local authorities of France.