Billboards in Los Angeles call for recognition of Artsakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan
November 7, 2020, 12:34

Two billboards have been installed in Los Angeles, raising awareness of the ongoing war in Artsakh. The initiative came from the alumni of Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School. The billboards call for peace for Armenia and recognition of Artsakh.