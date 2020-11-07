Battles continue in the immediate vicinity of Shushi, official representative of Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a daily briefing.

“The enemy has employed new forces and means to continue with the plans to capture Shushi. At this point, our troops are stubbornly resisting, inflicting considerable losses on the wings, the rear, but the battles are fierce and continuous,” he said.

He added that the fighting continues on the directions leading to Shushi – Karin Tak, Lisagor and other sections.

“In the direction of Martuni, the Azerbaijani armed forces tried to attack with the help of armored vehicles, but after losing one or two units of armored vehicles, they were thrown back to the initial positions, leaving corpses,” Hovhannisyan said.

“Fighting took place south of Berdzor. They tried several times but failed. Our subdivisions managed to make some improvements in that direction,” the official representative of the Defense Ministry said.