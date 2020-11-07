Armenian FM briefs Canadian counterpart on situation in Nagorno Karabakh

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan briefed his Canadian counterpart François-Philippe Champagne on the situation in Nagorno Karabakh.

“Today civilians in Stepanakert and Shushi were again under heavy shelling. Foreign terrorists brought over by Turkey for Azerbaijan fight against Artsakh. Much appreciate support and action of our friends,” FM Mnatsakanyn wrote on Twitter after the phone conversation.

Continued exchange w/ @FP_Champagne. Briefed abt situation in #NagornoKarabakh. Today civilians in #Stepanakert & #Shushi were again under heavy shelling. Foreign terrorists brought over by #Turkey for #Azerbaijan fight agst #Artsakh. Much appreciate support&action of our friends — Zohrab Mnatsakanyan (@ZMnatsakanyan) November 6, 2020

François-Philippe Champagne said, in turn, stressed the need for a ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, and added that “allowing humanitarian assistance is a priority.”

“We’re working with allies to stop foreign interference and call on external forces to stay out of the conflict to end civilian casualties,” the Canadian Foreign Minister said.