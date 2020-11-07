Armenian Ambassador briefs Rep. Sherman on large-scale war unleashed by Azerbaijan

On November 6th Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America, held a phone conversation with Congressman Bred Sherman, the Embassy of Armenia to the United States informs.

The Ambassador congratulated Rep. Sherman on his re-election as a member of the House of Representatives and thanked for the constant support of the initiatives related to the Armenian issues in Congress.

During the phone conversation, Varuzhan Nersesyan briefed about the large-scale war unleashed by Azerbaijan, the weapons used in the military conflict, as well as the support provided by Turkey, including the participation of terrorist mercenaries on the battlefield.