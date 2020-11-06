Three civilians killed in Azerbaijani shelling overnight

Three civilians were killed as the Azerbaijani side continued to shell the peaceful settlements of Artsakh during the night, the State Service of Emergency Situations reports.

Azerbaijani-Turkish forces kept the cities of Shushi and Stepanakert under intense fire throughout the night, the Service said.

Several houses were set on fire in Shushi as a result of the rocket attack, and there is destruction in the capital, as well. Rescue workers of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

According to preliminary data there are three victims among the civilian population.