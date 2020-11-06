SportTop

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores Roma’s fastest UEL goal in 5-0 win against CFR Cluj

Siranush Ghazanchyan November 6, 2020, 01:27


Roma moved out in front at the halfway stage of Group A as they hammered CFR Cluj 5-0 at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday night.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored the club’s fastest-ever goal in Europa League (57 seconds) to get the side off to the perfect start, and Paulo Fonseca’s players never looked back – as Roger Ibanez and Borja Mayoral subsequently added their first goals for the club before half-time.

In the second half, a second strike for Mayoral and a late finish from substitute Pedro Rodriguez rounded off a comfortable team display.

There was even the opportunity for a further positive to emerge from the night: as 18-year-old academy graduate Tommaso Milanese made his debut for the Giallorossi.

The midfielder provided the assist for Pedro’s finish.

Roma have one more game before the international break – they travel to Liguria to face Genoa on Sunday.

“Prolific AS Roma night! Fastest UEL goal, made in Armenia. Now focus on Sunday,” Mkhitaryan tweeted after the game.

