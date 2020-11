Greek city of Didymoteicho expresses solidarity with Armenians, condemns violence against Artsakh

The city council of the Greek city of Didymoteicho has adopted a resolution expressing solidarity with the Armenian people, condemning the Azerbaijani-Turkish attacks and violence against Artsakh, Artsakh’s Foreign Affairs reports.

In the resolution, the city authorities also condemn all the parties that support the aggression against Artsakh.