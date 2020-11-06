PoliticsTop

Germany’s Left Party urges to follow France’s lead and ban the Turkish Grey Wolves group

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 6, 2020, 15:22
1 minute read

The Left (Die Linke) parliamentary group of the German Bundestag urges the government to follow France’s lead to ban the Turkish Grey Wolves ultra-nationalist group in the country.

 “The federal government must harshly reject the Turkish government’s anti-Armenian conspiracy theory and stand behind France’s decision to ban the Grey Wolves. Die Linke calls for the dissolution of the Federation of Associations of Turkish Democratic Idealists (ADÜTDF) — the umbrella organization of Turkish ultranationalist groups in the country,” said Sevim Dagdelen, chairwoman of The Left (Die Linke) parliamentary group.

She noted that the movement is not a ‘fantasy product’ as assumed by the Turkish government, but with around 170 local associations and 7,000 members it is one of the largest extreme right-wing anti-constitutional organizations that polarize with their agitation against Kurds, Armenians, Alevis, Greeks and Jews and aim at disintegration in Germany.

Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves group was officially disbanded in France on Wednesday.

The decision to outlaw the group comes after a memorial to the Armenian genocide near Lyon was defaced with pro-Turkish slogans.

The Grey Wolves, an international organization, is seen as allied to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The memorial was daubed with yellow graffiti that included Erdogan’s initials.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 6, 2020, 15:22
1 minute read
Show More
Back to top button