France must give up its position of neutrality in the Karabakh conflict, MP Guy Teissier says

Guy Teissier, member of the French National Assembly for the sixth constituency of Bouches-du-Rhône, has sent a letter to President Emmanuel Macron to inquire about the situation in Nagorno Karabakh.

The letter was co-signed by 40 members of the National Assembly, Guy Teissier informs on Twitter.

“France must today give up its position of neutrality in this conflict,” the lawmaker says.