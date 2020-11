Elderly woman, her two grandchildren killed in Azerbaijani shelling – Artsakh Ombudsman

In a new video message Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan presents the results of Azerbaijani today’s strike on a house in Stepanakert, which saw an elderly women and her two grandchildren killed.

“Azerbaijan and Turkey continue war crimes and targeting civilian areas of Artsakh,” the Ombudsman says.

Having lost his sight during the first Artsakh war, the Ombudsman calls on the international community not to be blind.