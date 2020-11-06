Beringer AERO suspends deliveries to Turkish UAV manufacturers

In a letter to the the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), Beringer AERO announced that it has suspended all deliveries for Turkish drones

Earlier this week, the ANCA documented the discovery of Beringer “Sealed Fuel Reservoirs” in Turkish Bayraktar drones in a fact sheet, which has been widely circulated to government officials and policy-making circles in Washington, DC.

Beringer has locations in Greenville, SC and Tallard, France.

Beringer’s full statement reads:

Beringer AERO suspends all deliveries to Turkish UAV manufacturers after having found out about its products mounted on drones equipped with weapons and deployed over the Nagorno- Karabakh region to fight against the Armenian forces.

The company wants to stay in line with its ethical policy and has never allowed the use of its products on vehicles that could threaten human life (see ethical charter in attachment).

BERINGER products are designed and manufactured in France for General Aviation and civilian purposes. They are sold worldwide through different channels and are standard off the shelves for all vehicles, including UAVs.

Therefore the European Union Control List of Dual Use Items does not list the these products as dual use items.