Azerbaijan continues to commit war crimes, fires cluster missiles

Azerbaijan continues to commit war crimes against the civilian population.

During the day, cluster missiles were fired in the direction of Stepanakert, destroying and causing great material damage to the residents, the State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

The rockets hit residential houses and areas adjacent to buildings, damaging roofs, balconies and smashing windows.

Fortunately, there are no casualties among the civilian population.

The next target of the Azerbaijani forces was Shushi. Due to the criminal aggression of Azerbaijan and Turkey, the devastation and the amount of damage in the cultural capital of Artsakh are innumerable.