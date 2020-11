Australian parts found in Azerbaijani drones used against civilians in Artsakh

Armenian National Committee of Australia sources have identified that transponders produced by Australian company MicroAir Avionics are being used in Azerbaijani-produced AZAD drones.

“These AZAD drones are currently targeting civilians in Artsakh and have attacked schools, hospitals, and churches. These drones are in the hands of international terrorists” ANC-Australia said, adding that it has demanded answers.