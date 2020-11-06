Artsakh’s Defense Army inflicted heavy military-technical and human losses on the enemy overnight

Hostilities continued in all the main directions of the front during the night. The units of the Defense Army conducted effective defensive battles, inflicting heavy military-technical and human losses on the enemy forces in the eastern, southern and south-western parts, the Defense Army said.

Attempts by the enemy to repeatedly attack Shushi were also thwarted. The enemy suffered heavy losses in the south-western part of Berdzor.

Throughout the day, the enemy fired rockets at peaceful settlements and civilian infrastructure in Artsakh. There are casualties among the civilian population.

Attacks by enemy forces continue in all directions of the front line. The army units fully control the operative-tactical situation, take steps to further detect and strike the enemy forces.