SocietyTop

Armenian schools and places of worship in France guarded by Police

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 6, 2020, 01:11
Less than a minute

Faced with intimidation and threats by Turks and Azerbaijanis, Armenian schools and places of worship in France are being protected Police and soldiers of the Operation Sentinel.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 6, 2020, 01:11
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button