Another Azerbaijani drone shot down by Artsakh forces

Siranush Ghazanchyan November 6, 2020, 15:00
The Air Defense Forces of the Artsakh Defense Army shot down an Azerbaijani UAV on the southeastern front at around 11.30 am, the Defense Army reports.

