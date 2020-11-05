Turkey says “France is completely dependent on Armenian circles”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on November 4 criticized France’s move to ban Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves group, accusing it of “becoming completely captive of the Armenian circles,” and saying that France ignores “the rising incitement of the fanatical Armenian diaspora” within its borders, as well as threats and attacks targeting Turkish people and diplomatic missions in recent months.

According to the ministry, “the provocative and hypocritical decision of the French government was reminiscent of the country’s bad record in fighting terrorist organizations groups.”

Official Ankara also claims that the Grey Wolves organization does not exist at all, and the decision of the French government is “imaginary, hypocritical and provocative” in nature.

The statement comes after Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves group was banned in France.

The decision to outlaw the group was made after a memorial to the Armenian genocide near Lyon was defaced with pro-Turkish slogans.

The Grey Wolves, an international organization, is seen as allied to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The memorial was daubed with yellow graffiti that included Erdogan’s initials.