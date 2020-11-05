No Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting planned at this point – Armenian FM

No meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is planned for now, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters in Yerevan.

As for a possibility of a meeting between the Foreign Ministers, Zorab Mnatsakanyan said: “We are working with the co-chairs on a daily basis. Our work with the co-chairs continue on all levels.”

Asked whether the US policy could change depending on election results, Minister Mnatsakanyan said “the US has been actively involved in the process, and this will continue to be the case in the future irrespective of anything.”

“We are confident that our work with the US – as a co-chair country – will continue, and they will continue to play an active role just like Russia and France. I am confident you all see that the interest of the co-chairing countries starts from the highest level,” Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said.