Azerbaijani forces attempt attacks in different directions

During the night of November 4 and the early hours of November 5, the situation along the whole front line remained stable but tense, Artsakh’s defense Army reports.

The Azerbaijani forces showed some activity on the eastern, southeastern, and southern fronts.

The adversary’s offensive groups made several attempts that were successfully repelled by Defense Army units. Azerbaijan suffered serious losses in personnel and military equipment.

Two Azerbaijani offensive groups attempted an attack on the southern front as well, but were spotted in time and destroyed by army units.

During the day, the civilian settlements of Artsakh were continuously targeted by rockets and artillery.

At the moment, the Azerbaijani forces are continuing their attempted attacks on the fronts mentioned above.

The Defense Army is in control of the tactical situation along the entire frontline.