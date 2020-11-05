Azerbaijan deploys artillery in the middle of villages, making own population a target

Satellite image shared by Razm.info show the Armenian artillery deployed in the middle of villages in Terter region.

Azerbaijan continues to complain that the Armenian artillery is firing in the direction of their villages, but at the same time they continue to deploy their own artillery in the vicinity of their own villages, endangering their own citizens.

Meanwhile, satellite image taken on October 8 shows three 130-mm M-46 cannon batteries were recently placed in the middle of the villages of Askipara, Sahlabad and Duyarli in the Tartar region of Azerbaijan. One of the positions is located only about 50 meters away from a house.