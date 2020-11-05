Artsakh Ombudsman briefs Spanish MP Jon Inarritu, foreign journalists on Azerbaijani atrocities

Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan received member of the Spanish Congress of Deputies Jon Inarritu and a number of foreign journalists.

The Ombudsman briefed them on the consequences of the humanitarian disaster in Artsakh as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression, and presented facts on atrocities and war crimes committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces, collected during the Ombudsman’s fact-finding mission.

The Ombudsman stressed that over the years, Azerbaijan’s isolation of Artsakh and the international community’s inaction have created an atmosphere of impunity for Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan openly targets peaceful communities and civilians, tortures Armenian prisoners of war and mutilates the bodies killed soldiers, being certain that the international community will not adequately respond to these war crimes.

Therefore, he said, it is necessary for the international organizations and the human rights community to be represented in Artsakh urgently.

Spanish MP John Inarritu noted that he supports the struggle of the people of Artsakh, and expressed readiness to raise the need for unconditional protection of the rights of the people of Artsakh in Spain and various EU political platforms.