Armenians held a candlelight vigil at Toronto City Hall to commemorate the fallen soldiers and civilians in Artsakh, the Armenian National Committee of Toronto reports.

More than 1,000 Armenian servicemen have been killed since September 27, when Azerbaijan backed by Turkey started a large-scale aggression against Artsakh.

According to Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender’s Office, 46 civilians have been killed, 144 are wounded.