Armenia withdraws from Junior Eurovision 2020

Armenia’s national broadcaster, AMPTV, has announced that Armenia is withdrawing from this year’s Junior Eurovision Song Contest (JESC).

The broadcaster is unable to complete proper preparations for JESC 2020 due to the introduction of martial law in the region as a result of the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

Now 12 countries will take part in the Contest which will be broadcast from Poland on 29 November 2020.

Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, said: “Armenia is one of Junior Eurovision’s most successful competitors, having participated in 13 previous contests and never finished outside the top 10. We understand the reasons for their withdrawal, but it’s very sad news and they will be missed. We hope to welcome them back in 2021.”