Azerbaijani subversive groups surrounded and destroyed in the outskirts of Shushi

The fighting continued throughout the night yesterday, official representative of ARmenia’s Ministr of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a daiy briefing.

he said the subversive groups in the communities near the city of Shushi, in the forests, on the roads, in the gorges, etc, try to solve certain issues.

He said today’s battles were more intensive, artillery was employed. During the day, the Azerbaijani armed forces tried to advance again in the northern, southern, central directions, in the Red Market area, with small groups, with a small number of armored vehicles, but were repulsed, suffering certain losses.

Hovhannisyan said some saboteurs tried to climb the rocks to reach Shushi, being destroyed under the rocks.

In the communities near Shushi, in the forests, the subversive groups, mainly meeting the resistance of the Defense Army units, and did not engage in long battles. During the day, some of the groups were surrounded and destroyed, Hovhannisyan said, adding that the battles continue.